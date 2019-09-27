18-year-old found shot in car after crashing into Chesterfield home identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man died Thursday morning after he was found suffering from gunshot wound in a Chesterfield yard.
Police responded to the home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive in Chesterfield County at 4:13 a.m. for a car into a home. When police arrived, they found a silver Hyundai Elantra that had driven into the yard and front porch of a home.
Officers found a man - identified Friday as 18-year-old Bryson Andrew Mitchell - in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Mitchell was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Mitchell lived on the same street.
Lt. Brad Connor says the homeowners do not know the victim and he appeared to be injured before crashing into the yard.
“It’s a painful thing for the family. Maybe somebody was on their way to work and they’re going to receive bad news. This is very sad," Monique Lundy said.
Lundy says the car crashed feet away from where her grandchildren wait for the bus everyday.
“I wonder if it happened here on my street or it was somebody who got shot somewhere else and was trying to take themselves to the hospital," Jessica Thornton, who lives near the scene, said.
Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
