Henrico residents question huge spike in water bills

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents in the Wyndham and Twin Hickory neighborhoods are sounding off after experiencing an unusual spike in water bills.
Some residents say they experienced an increase of two to three times more than usual for the current billing cycle.
“We noticed our bill was high two cycles ago,” said Emily Goodman.
Goodman has lived in the area for over nine years and says she’s used to dropping over $200 on her water bill each cycle, but she has seen her water bill fluctuate so much.
“We thought it must be irrigation even though it’s higher than anything we’ve ever seen by a significant margin,” said Goodman. “We thought well we’ll be real careful we’ll turn the irrigation we’re going to be on vacation I’m sure it will come down.”
But Goodman says she’s still feeling the sticker shot after opening her mail to find that her water bill had nearly tripled, close to $700 for the current billing cycle.
“It was $695,” said Goodman.
Goodman was one of several dozen Wyndham and Twin Hickory residents who sounded off on their neighborhood Facebook page with similar complaints of increased water bills, with many residents saying their water bill has nearly doubled despite not making any significant changes to water consumption since the last billing cycle.
Goodman says she called a plumber to check for leaks, but they didn’t find anything. She said Henrico County Public Utilities (HPU) has even inspected her water meter and says that it’s normal, but her bill indicates the opposite.
“My gallons have gone up. I’m estimating in the six-fold range from our normal usage,” said Goodman
But despite Goodman and others saying their water consumption hasn’t changed, Henrico County says a change in water use is the most common reason for increased consumption.
HPU says it is aware of the issues Henrico residents are experiencing. They said in a statement:
“A change in your water-use pattern is usually the most common reason for increased consumption. Frequent visitors, new appliances, regular lawn or garden irrigation, or a leak on the customer’s side of the meter can greatly affect your bill.”
They added that during this time of year customers usually experience higher bills due to irrigation; and this may be more prevalent in this particular year due to drier conditions. Also to note, your billed water usage is measured by your meter. Only the water that passes through your meter to serve your property can be registered by your meter.
They say that a water main break in your street does not impact your metered water usage or your water bill.
In the meantime, Gooodman says she will do what she can to keep her water use under control.
“We certainly can’t put in the budget for a $700 water bill each time so I’d like to have some help in where are we going with this. What are our next steps? What can we do?” said Goodman.
If you have a higher-than-normal water bill and require assistance, please contact HPU at 804-501-4275 or click here for helpful information on water leaks and high water bills.
