Forecast: Gorgeous Friday, Shower chance growing for Saturday

September 27, 2019 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous Friday with heat and humidity this weekend. Saturday’s shower chance is growing

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, pleasantly low humidity. High: 83:

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy start with some morning showers possible. Partly sunny afternoon with late day showers/storms popping up. Our best rain chance in a while. . Lows in the mid and upper 60s, high: 87. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

FIRST ALERT: COOLDOWN Likely Friday and next weekend. Highs in the 70s!

