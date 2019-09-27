Drug recovery program focuses on saving lives, keeping people out of jail

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell nonprofit is offering a place for those battling addiction to get on the right path and stay there.
City of Refuge on Atlantic Street is an affiliate of an even larger outreach in Atlanta.
“We started this from the bottom up," Director of Operations for City of Refuge Jennifer Baker said.
Baker said it started with just four participants and has grown to 32.
“We’re all in long-term recovery, so we see them coming before they see themselves coming," she said. “We’re not telling people what to do because we want to rule their lives. We’re telling them from lived experience.”
Baker battled addiction for 10 years, losing her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law along the way.
“Four years ago, if you had asked me what I thought I would be doing in four years, I would tell you I would be dead," Baker said. “I couldn’t see past my next one. I know God delivered me from that so I can help others out of that situation."
The program is peer-led. Those teaching classes are certified peer recovery specialists, and they understand the struggle.
There are three ways someone suffering from addiction can enter the program. It can be voluntary, court ordered or they can be a part of a diversion program. If they complete the nine-month treatment program, a lower level charge can be dropped or reduced.
“We would not be in existence today were it not for the City of Hopewell,” Pastor Thurman Collier said.
Collier serves on the board of directors for City of Refuge, and say it has taken working with the Hopewell Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, city leaders, even churches and ministries to make the program possible.
“People ask how is this program prevention. If you can get a young lady or young man that is struggling with addiction and you can help them overcome, it prevents their children from following that same path," Collier said.
The program is not just limited to Hopewell residents. Participants come from Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George and as far as Blackstone.
Those who have completed the program say City of Refuge helped show them there are people willing to not give up on them even when they fall.
“When I was using, I didn’t know who I was - I was lost,” Wesley McCullen said. “Even if you don’t believe in yourself, they don’t give up on you. It saved my life.”
McCullen has mended broken family relationships, regained his parental rights and takes time out of each week to visit the program.
“We’ve just begun," Collier said. “There’s much more to do.”
Collier says they continue to expand their partnerships and are working to raise money so more people who are willing to make a change in their life can get the help they need.
On Oct. 3, City of Refuge is holding a fundraiser. You can find more information here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.