Cosby keeps late player’s memory alive

Hable was a 2012 graduate of Cosby and played football and lacrosse. He went onto play college lacrosse at Virginia Tech, but passed away in the summer of 2014 in an accident on Lake Gaston. Even though it’s been more than five years since his death, his memory is very present around the Titans’ program. His locker still sits in the field house, unoccupied, and his old number, 4, is visible on many of the Titans of today. Each player has a shirt with the numeral on it, as well as decals on their helmets.