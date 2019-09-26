Vigil to mark third anniversary of Keeshae Jacobs’ disappearance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It has been three years since Keeshae Jacobs went missing and family members are holding a vigil in her honor on Thursday night.
Jacobs was last seen Sept. 26, 2016, at Chimborazo Park. She told a family member she would see them the next day, but she never returned home.
Police believed foul play was involved and have not uncovered any details about her disappearance.
A vigil will be held at Chimborazo Park on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Jacobs was 21 years old at the time of her disappearance. She has several tattoos, including a leaf on her right calf, two paw prints on her right thigh and a flower on her right shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
