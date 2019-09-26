Vigil to mark third anniversary of Keeshae Jacobs’ disappearance

Keeshae Jacobs went missing in 2016 and detectives are asking for information on her whereabouts. (Source: Tynes, Brian)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 26, 2019 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 2:54 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It has been three years since Keeshae Jacobs went missing and family members are holding a vigil in her honor on Thursday night.

Jacobs was last seen Sept. 26, 2016, at Chimborazo Park. She told a family member she would see them the next day, but she never returned home.

Police believed foul play was involved and have not uncovered any details about her disappearance.

A vigil will be held at Chimborazo Park on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Jacobs was 21 years old at the time of her disappearance. She has several tattoos, including a leaf on her right calf, two paw prints on her right thigh and a flower on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

