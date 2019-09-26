Va. law firm files $75M lawsuit against Target, distributors for food contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen & Allen has filed a $75 million lawsuit against Target and several distributors “for distributing and selling soy nut butter that was contaminated with E. coli.”
Attorneys with Allen & Allen say contaminated soy nut butter was sold nationwide to consumers, daycares, and schools. It was recalled on March 3 and March 7, 2017.
“Some individuals who consumed the contaminated soy nut butter developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that affects the kidneys,” Allen & Allen said in a news release on Sept. 26.
The law firm says distributors KeHE and World Finer distributed the soy nut butter to national retail stories including a Target in Fairfax.
“Food poisoning from E. coli can cause devastating injuries, including death," two Allen & Allen attorneys said. "Fortunately, Virginia law allows us to hold manufacturers, distributors and retailers accountable for selling contaminated food to the public.”
