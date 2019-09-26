Richmond’s Graffiti Removal Blitz will start Sept. 28

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Graffiti removal will take place in Richmond over the next three weekends.
The Department of Public Works will start removing graffiti on public property in frequently vandalized areas in Carytown, Scott’s Addition and Shockoe Bottom.
The removal, dubbed the Graffiti Removal Blitz, will begin Sept. 28.
After addressing public property, the city will contact private property owners to help them remove graffiti.
The areas that will be addressed are outlined below:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.