Poll: Biden favorite among Va. voters, but Warren, Sanders and Harris all lead Trump

A survey of Virginia voters released by University of Mary Washington shows four top Democratic presidential candidates with double-digit leads over President Donald Trump:
“The latest Mary Washington survey demonstrates that Donald Trump faces an uphill battle in Virginia next year against a range of possible challengers,” Stephen J. Farnsworth, a professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said in a statement on Thursday. “While a lot can change in 14 months, these are not encouraging results for Trump and other Republicans who might be on the ballot with him next year.”
The survey, which polled 1,009 adults around the state, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Full top-line results here.
