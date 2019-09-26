Petersburg police release lip sync video in honor of employee

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police released a lip-sync challenge video in honor of a deceased employee, who played a big part in making the video happen.
Public safety department across the country participated in the “lip-sync challenge" last year, but Petersburg police did not get their video on Facebook.
Petersburg police posted to Facebook saying one of their employees was instrumental in convincing the public safety director to allow them to make the video.
“Now as we come together to remember the life of Sharron Edmonds-Leverette, we thought it was fitting to release the video she inspired,” Petersburg police posted on Facebook.
The video is to the song “Where is the Love” by the Black Eyed Peas. The video features the police chief, officers, 911 operators, citizens and families impacted by violence.
