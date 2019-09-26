Northam considering ‘variety of options’ following vaping-related illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, Georgia and Florida both announced their first vaping-related deaths, while Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced regulations on some vaping products.
The deaths brought the current count tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 12 as of Thursday afternoon, and that’s something that Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s monitoring closely.
“It’s something that we’re looking at right now, and I would say there would be an announcement from us in the near future,” Northam said.
The commonwealth has not had any reported vaping deaths, only illnesses. But Jay Taylor with Voltage Vapin’ says banning the products isn’t the way to go.
“It worries me as a human being that people are going through this," Taylor said.
Taylor is a member of the Virginia Smoke Free Association, and believes the vape products leading to illnesses and deaths are made illegally with THC cartridges, containing a harmful substance.
He worries that bans would force customers to seek those dangerous alternatives.
“You’re going to send these legal products, that are legally on the market and regulated by the FDA, to the black market," Taylor said. “Those same drug dealers that are cutting these THC cartridges, they’re going to be in the basement mixing e-liquid and not knowing any better.”
As a member of the VSFA, he say the group regularly heads to Washington, D.C., to advocate for more education on the vaping industry.
“We are here to help adult consumers get off of combustible tobacco," Taylor said. "We do days on Capital Hill, we sponsor events for our local delegates and senators to let them know we’re here for them. "We’re involved and we support them.”
A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent a statement that reads, “The governor is considering a variety of options. And as a doctor, his top priority is ensuring the healthy and safety of Virginians."
