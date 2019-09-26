News to know for Sept. 26: Man dies after being found in front of Chesterfield home; Northside shooting investigation; 7 schools test positive for Legionella

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is finally on the horizon! Well, maybe.
Thursday’s forecast is mostly to partly sunny with a shower possible. The window for showers is 4-8 p.m., starting near Charlottesville around 4 p.m.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a Chesterfield yard early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive in Chesterfield County for a car into a home. When police arrived, they found the driver shot in the car.
The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Richmond’s Northside.
Police responded to Fendall Avenue, off of Chamberlayne Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Chesterfield County confirmed seven schools have tested positive for Legionella bacteria.
The information was posted on the county’s new website dedicated to the recent Legionella outbreak.
The new website is meant to serve as a source for progress updates and provide access to county resources.
Juul’s CEO is stepping down as vaping dangers continue to grow.
Tobacco companies Philip Morris and Altria have ended talks of a merger.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to potentially ban vaping in the Commonwealth.
Leaders of community organizations viewed the unedited body camera video in the fatal shooting of Gay Ellen Plack.
Plack was shot and killed after confronting Henrico police officers with an ax during a welfare check.
Henrico police confirmed the video was viewed by community leaders, but said the video will not be released to the public. The video has previously been viewed by members of the media.
Chesterfield fire officials are grateful no one was injured after a vehicle just missed hitting a fire truck.
Fire officials say Engine 5 had a “close call” Tuesday night after a vehicle almost crashed into the truck.
“They heard a loud thud and noticed a passerby had struck one of their cones that was outlining the scene and kept on driving," Lt. Jason Elmore said. "They still had the cone underneath the vehicle and never even stopped at that point.”
