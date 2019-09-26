Midlothian High School receives national recognition as a Blue Ribbon School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday named Midlothian High School as a National Blue Ribbon School.
Midlothian is just one of 362 schools in the country to be honored with the recognition.
“The National Blue Ribbon program recognizes elementary, middle and high schools for their overall academic excellence or for their progress in closing achievement gaps,” Chesterfield County Public Schools said in a news release. “Midlothian High achieved National Blue Ribbon status as an exemplary high performing school.”
Midlothian High School has an on-time graduation rate of 99% and had test scores of 90% or higher on Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests last school year.
“While test scores should not be the only judgement of success, it should be noted that the school’s performance on state-mandated assessments far exceeded state averages,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said in a news release. “I commend Midlothian students for putting in the hard work it takes to achieve that success and the faculty for challenging students to do their best. They are creating amazing learning experiences in a remarkable learning environment.”
Midlothian High School is the seventh Chesterfield County school to achieve National Blue Ribbon status since 2000.
The U.S. Department of Education will honor all of the nation’s 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools during a ceremony later this school year in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.