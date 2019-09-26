Innsbrook After Hours concert series will stay put

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Innsbrook After Hours concert series will stay in Henrico, despite chatter of it relocating to Goochland County.
Innsbrook Foundation Executive Director Yvonne Mastromano said Thursday Innsbrook After Hours is trademarked to only operate in Innsbrook, therefore it can not move.
The Foundation works with EventMakers-USA to produce the After Hours concert series and are already planning for a 2020 season.
However, Mastromano believes the confusion may come from the recent discussions and meetings happening in Goochland County with EventMakers-USA.
EventMakers-USA has requested a conditional use permit for a concert series to be held at 12575 West Creek Parkway, a large economic development property near Route 288.
"They have entertained many venues, that's what they do,” Mastromano said. “They're event planners and they are in the business of doing concerts."
EventMaker-USA has an Innsbrook After Hours “sister concert series” located in Fredericksburg.
The proposal in Goochland is for a nearly 6-acre concert venue with a plan to host 15 concerts per year, on weekends only.
However, at a Goochland Planning Commission meeting Sept. 5, the commission recommended denying the permit with a 5-0 vote.
“Eighteen attendees spoke in opposition to the request, one person spoke in favor, and one person was neutral,” county documents state. “The primary concern was noise impacts.”
The Goochland Board of Supervisors will vote on this permit Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Mastromano hopes to clear up any confusion about the After Hours concert series’ future.
"Innsbrook continues to be really the center of business - a place where everyone wants to work, live and play," she said.
The Innsbrook After Hours concert series is just one of the dozens of events the Innsbrook Foundation oversees.
For the last seven years, the group has partnered with EventMakers-USA to produce the concert series, with the final 2019 show nearly three weeks away.
“We had a big season, we had a very successful season,” Mastromano said. “Kane Brown just happened. That was a sold out show. Brantley Gilbert brought in more than 7,000."
Mastronmano hopes to keep that success rolling into next year.
“EventMakers-USA is currently finalizing the parameters with the Innsbrook Foundation for the 2020 season of the Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series at the current location,” Vice President Matthew Creeger said. “We hope to have an announcement soon and look forward to seeing everyone at our season finale on 10/16 with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.”
“We love working with EventMarkers-USA, they’re good teammates,” Mastromano said. “But towards the future, we will always have some form of entertainment in Innsbrook.”
