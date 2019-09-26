Henrico Doctors’ Hospital receives Level II Trauma Center verification

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has received Levell II Trauma Center verification by the American College of Surgeons.
The verification recognizes the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is the only trauma center in western Richmond that offers services such as a specially trained trauma team and board-certified trauma surgeons in different specialties.
Trauma experts specializing in orthopedics, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, plastic and facial trauma, thoracic, gynecological/obstetrical, cardiac and other surgical specialties are on call and available at all times.
Verified trauma center must certain criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance.
There are three trauma levels in the state of Virginia, including:
- Level I - facilities capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury from prevention to rehabilitation,
- Level II - facilities that are able to initiate definitive care for all injured patients.
- Level III - centers that have demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.
