Heather Heyer’s mother pushes for better hate crime reporting

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - The mother of Heather Heyer was joined by lawmakers and advocacy groups outside the Capitol on Wednesday to push for the “No Hate Act.”
The bill, named after Heyer and another hate crime victim, Khalid Jabara, was introduced in Congress in June.
The bill has bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House.
Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said the need for facts regarding hate crime statistics is what keeps her backing the bill.
“Once we have those facts, then the Justice Department and Homeland Security can actually look at the situation and say, ‘OK, well we need to do this, or maybe we can let that go.’ But you can’t just make arbitrary - well, you can, but it’s not helpful to make arbitrary decisions without knowing the facts. So lets at least know the facts," Bro said.
Along with commending the families present, lawmakers also spoke about the victims of the El Paso shooting, one of the latest hate crimes this year.
If passed, the “No Hate Act” would improve hate crime reporting across the country.
