Forecast: Hot and humid Thursday with a chance of a shower

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of dry weather for the next 7 days with above average temperatures!
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and more humid with a shower possible. A broken line of showers headed toward Richmond around 5 or 6pm but falling apart and not making it too far east. . Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid again. Isolated shower or storm possible during the late afternoon and evening. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot again. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Signs of a cooldown (finally) for Friday and NEXT weekend!
