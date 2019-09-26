Drought conditions worsen in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lack of rainfall over much of the area is leading to increased drought conditions that have worsened in September.
The National Drought Monitor in its weekly update has classified most of central Virginia as “in “Moderate Drought.”
Rainfall this month has been hard to find with less than a half inch of rain officially recorded in Richmond, and August had roughly half its normal rainfall at 2.29″. At the current rate, Richmond falls within the top 5 driest Septembers on record.
The drought is currently classified as a “short term” drought meaning the main impacts are to surface soil and vegetation. Reservoirs are dropping, but the major rivers are hanging in there and have not dropped significantly.
Last week, much of the area was in an “Abnormally Dry" drought:
The source of our dryness has been a pattern trend that is shunting most rainfall well to the west of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
Prospects for rain are slim into the final week of the month, with only limited opportunities.
