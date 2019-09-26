Chesterfield principal: Staph infections on football team ‘successfully addressed’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Thomas Dale High School principal says there were “a number of staph infections” with football players recently, but the issue has been resolved.
“We are appreciative of those who worked to deep clean our athletic field house and the football equipment after the issue was identified,” Chris Jones wrote in a letter to parents. “We continue to work with our students regarding proper cleaning of clothes and personal hygiene after practices and games.”
The school did not reveal how many players were infected, but “we are pleased to share that no new cases have been identified in a week, so we believe that the issue has been successfully addressed. We did not communicate schoolwide at that time because the issue was contained to the football team. ”
Jones stressed that the staph infection was not related to the recent Legionella concerns in Chesterfield County.
“The cooling tower on our property has been cleaned and tested, with results coming back showing that we do not have Legionella,” he wrote.
