On this day: Bill of Rights passes Congress

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first United States Congress approved 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, also known as the Bill of Rights, on Sept. 25, 1789.
The Bill of Rights was designed to protect basic rights of U.S. citizens, such as the guarantee of freedom of speech, press, assembly and religious practices.
The amendments also gave citizens the right to fair legal procedure, the right to bear arms and declared that powers not delegated to the federal government were reserved for the states and the people.
The Bill of Rights was influenced by the English Bill of Rights of 1689 and derived from Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, which was drafted by George Mason in 1776.
Virginia was the 10th state of 14 to approve 10 of the 12 amendments in December 1791, giving the Bill of Rights the two-thirds majority of state ratification required to make it legal.
For more on Virginia’s history, listen to “How We Got Here,” a podcast produced by NBC12.
Season 2 drops Nov. 18:
Binge Season 1 Now:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.