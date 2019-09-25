Sports car significantly damaged after ramming into SC school bus with 60 kids on board

GREENVILLE, SC. (WWBT) - A sports car suffered significant damage after crashing into the back of a South Carolina school bus carrying 60 children.
The driver, 62-year-old Dennis Wade Allen, was initially trapped in the vehicle for some time but miraculously survived and only had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
The driver’s 1993 Mazda Miata was heavily damaged in the collision.
One of the Greenville County Schools’ students complained of soreness after the crash.
Allen was charged with following too closely.
