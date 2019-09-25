Police search for victims following Chesterfield bribery incident

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are seeking additional victims in a bribery incident.
Police arrested Joshua Clayton Brady, 33, for bribing an 18-year-old woman to file a false sexual assault report against a 17-year-old boy who is known to Brady.
Brady bought items for the woman and promised her additional money when the report was filed and after she testified in court, police say.
According to police, Brady also uses the name Joshua Weston and poses as a British citizen.
An investigation into the incident has led police to believe Brady may have additional victims.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of Brady, is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.