News to know for Sept. 25: Trump impeachment inquiry; Legionella progress update; Tax refunds on the way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! It’s another dry day in Central Virginia, but a few weekend showers are possible.
Wednesday’s forecast is mostly sunny with low humidity, with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s.
Rain chances rise on Saturday and Sunday, with pop-up storms possible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The inquiry focuses on whether Trump abused his powers as president.
This is only the fourth time in American history a House Speaker has called it. Both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached. Richard Nixon faced impeachment but resigned before that happened.
Chesterfield County officials are launching a website dedicated to educating residents on legionella.
The website will go live at 2 p.m. today. The new website is meant to serve as a source for progress updates and provide access to county resources.
Five schools were among the locations where legionella bacteria were detected. Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.
Gov. Ralph Northam has designated today as “Virginia is for Learners” Day.
The Varina High School marching band will join the secretary of education and superintendent of public instruction on Wednesday at the Capitol Square at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate.
The initiative was launched in April to encourage deeper and more critical thinking in students.
If you get an envelope in the mail from the Virginia Department of Taxation - don’t throw it out! $110 tax refund checks are currently in the mail and some people have already received their refund check.
Qualifying individual filers will receive $110 from the Commonwealth and married couples will receive $220.
Ten Huguenot High School students have been surprised with full academic scholarships to Virginia Union University.
The 10 students are among the 50 awarded the VUU scholars’ program.
On Oct. 5, VUU will be hosting an event for all 50 scholarship recipients.
“The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.” - Morrie Schwartz
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.