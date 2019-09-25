NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of September 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The top three teams in the poll all remained undefeated, and Patrick Henry makes its first appearance in the rankings this season.
1) Highland Springs (4-0, was #1)- Once again, Highland Springs flexed its muscle, jumping out to a 40-6 halftime lead over North Stafford and rolling, 54-13. The Springers run their winning streak to 33 straight games as they prepare to head out of state this Friday. @ Page (NC), 9/27
2) Manchester (3-0, was #2)- Once again it was Roemell Garcia and Isaiah Todd doing the heavy lifting, combining for 239 rushing yards and two scores. While Highland Springs boasts the longest winning streak in the area, the Lancers’ 18 wins in a row is no small feat. vs. James River, 9/27
3) Hopewell (3-0, was #3)- The Blue Devils spoiled Henrico’s first game on its new field, cruising past the Warriors behind TreVeyon Henderson. The senior scored five touchdowns and now has ten scores in the last two games. @ Colonial Heights, 9/27
4) Varina (3-1, was #4)- Speed and defense showed up for the Blue Devils in their 56-13 win over Hermitage. Varina was dominant, using all of its weapons on offense. James Reid led the charge with three rushing TD’s. vs. Hanover, 9/27
5) Louisa (3-0, was #4)- Louisa got to enjoy a nail-biting win over Massaponax a little bit longer with an open date last week. @ Charlottesville, 9/27
6) Deep Run (4-0, was #6)- The Wildcats stayed perfect, but needed some late game heroics to do it. Carter Foy’s 46-yard field goal was the game-winner, after Patrick Henry had rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter. @ Hermitage, 9/27
7) Thomas Dale (2-1, was #7)- The Knights had an extra week to correct some things and get some key players back to health. vs. Petersburg, 9/27
8) Benedictine (3-1, was #10)- The Cadets also had an open date to rest and fine-tune. They got back on the winning side at Fork Union the week prior. @ Flint Hill, 9/28
9) Monacan (2-1, was #11)- The Chiefs bounced back from their loss at Manchester with a 34-20 win at James River. Tyler Hensley’s three third-quarter touchdown passes put the game out of reach. vs. Huguenot, 9/27
10) Henrico (2-2, was #8)- The Warriors ran into a red-hot Hopewell squad, losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2016. For the second straight week, Henrico fell into a big halftime deficit and could not complete a comeback. vs. Patrick Henry, 9/27
11) Hermitage (2-1, was #9)- The high of the Thomas Dale win was short-lived, as the Panthers had all kinds of trouble with Varina. Running back Nigel James still eclipsed the 100 rushing yard mark and found the endzone. vs. Deep Run, 9/27
12) Patrick Henry (3-1, was NR)- Despite suffering its first loss of 2019, Patrick Henry works its way into the rankings. The Patriots scored 14 fourth quarter points to tie Deep Run, before falling on a late field goal. @ Henrico, 9/27
