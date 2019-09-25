Mo. police search for abducted teen, suspect’s phone pinged in Ill.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Sept. 24 police in Edmundson, Missouri responded to a missing persons report in the City of Edmundson.
Police said around 10:45 they arrived at Treadway Lane. After an investigation, officials learned a 16-year-old girl had been abducted.
The victim is identified as 16-year-old Garbriella Sarah Yonko of Edmundson.
Yonko was last seen at her uncles’ residence according to police.
They said a suspect took her in his vehicle.
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Mo.
Police said they have pinged Johnson’s phone since September 23, 2019 through his phone carrier. His last known location is Northern Illinois just East of Chicago.
They are known to be occupying a black 2008 Lexus LS bearing Washington plate (BEC5322) with dark window tint and no front plate.
Police said Johnson has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have been contacted. An Endangered Person Alert is expected to be issued, according to police.
The Edmundson Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding this child abduction.
Any information please contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson Police Department will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.