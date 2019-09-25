Man who faked being teen doctor has been freed from prison

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department shows Malachi Love-Robinson. The 22-year-old Florida man imprisoned for impersonating a doctor while he was a teenager and stealing from a patient has been freed from custody. News outlets report Malachi Love-Robinson, known as “Dr. Love,” was freed Monday, Sept. 23, about 20 months into his 3.5-year sentence. He was given credit for time served before his sentencing. Authorities have said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (Source: Uncredited)