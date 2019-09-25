Man wanted after woman robbed while sitting in her car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man they say robbed a woman while she was sitting in her car.
Police said the robbery occurred Aug. 29 on South 5th Street. The woman was sitting in her car talking on the phone when a man reached through her open window, grabbed her and demanded money.
She told the man she didn’t have any money and he took her phone and keys.
Police released surveillance video of the man they say is behind the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
