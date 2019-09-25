House gets stuck on U.S. 17 bridge in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Traffic was snarled for a time in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday after a home got stuck on a bridge.
The incident happened on U.S. 17 in the area of Sea Mountain Highway.
Brooke Holden, Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said deputies were assigned to assist in moving the home from Cherry Grove to the Highway 57 area.
After the house got caught on the bridge, it took about 15 minutes to adjust the trailer and the house to clear the barriers, Holden said. During that time, traffic was stopped.
As of about 12:30 p.m., traffic is moving normally and there are no further complications, according to Holden.
