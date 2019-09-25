Henrico, Patrick Henry look to get back in win column in Game of the Week

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two teams looking to shake off losses hit the field on Friday in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week, as Henrico hosts Patrick Henry under the Friday night lights.
The Warriors have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2016, meaning many players on the team are experiencing that for the first time. This week finds Henrico eager to hit the field and try to erase the taste of defeat.
“It’s frustrating, because of the talent we’ve got here,” said Warriors’ junior running back Eric McDaniels. “But you gotta look at it as a loss and try to bounce back from it.”
“You don’t have to motivate when it stings as bad as it has the last couple of weeks,” added head coach Gerald Glasco.
Glasco and company will be hosting a Patriots squad that’s coming off of its first loss of 2019, as a fourth quarter comeback attempt came up just short against Deep Run. Senior Alex Sikkar is the go-to guy for the 3-1 Pats. He stars at quarterback for first year head coach Ken Wakefield, but you’ll see him shine in all three phases of the game.
“We experienced that with Bo Kite at Deep Run and then again last week with [TreVeyon Henderson] from Hopewell,” said Glasco. “Number two is the same thing.”
“We’re all a team,” Sikkar said. “I know I’m going to get the ball a lot, but I can’t do it without the other guys, so I need them a lot.”
“We had over 100 yards in penalties (last week against Deep Run),” Wakefield observed. “Those are things that can’t happen against a quality football team.”
As for Henrico, the Warriors are 2-2 and have fallen to Deep Run and Hopewell. They’ll rely heavily on their running game.
“Speed, a lot of athletes all over the field,” Wakefield said of Friday’s opponent. “Their linemen move really well. They’re just big, athletic, it looks like a college team out there.”
“Hopefully we can right the ship,” said Glasco. “We’re not giving up on this season, by no means, and I expect to win and still be a playoff team and compete in the playoffs.”
It may only be week five, but it’s a chance for both teams to pick up a crucial victory. A win would put Patrick Henry at 4-1 at the halfway point, while a Warrior triumph would get them back above .500 and help them carry some momentum into next week’s showdown with Highland Springs.
“It would be a change, because back-to-back losses,” said McDaniels. “Just getting back into the rhythm of us winning would help us a lot.”
“That would be crucial,” remarked Sikkar. “They’re the most athletic team we’ve played and it’s show that we’re legit this year.”
Patrick Henry and Henrico kick off at 7:00 on Friday evening on the Warriors’ home field.
