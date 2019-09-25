Group works to eliminate blight while creating affordable housing across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group is working to eliminate blight and make homeownership more affordable in the City of Richmond.
Several families are getting to move in to some brand new homes in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood. It’s thanks to a local non-profit group that partnered with the City of Richmond to breathe new life into neighborhoods that could use a little love.
Where you live is more than a place to lay your head at night. It’s where you help make a community. That’s why the group Richmond Homes spent the past five months breathing new life into a section of the Carver neighborhood.
"These are good examples of what we see as the affordable houses of the future,” representative Marion Cake said.
His group builds houses and even helps people who can’t afford the repairs needed for their homes. In this case, their goal was to tear down old, abandoned homes on Leigh Street, rebuild them, and make them energy efficient. Solar panels have been installed on each roof.
"Each one of these houses have the potential to produce as much electricity as it consumes,” Cake said.
One of the features is in the stairwell area, which allows a lot of natural light into the home.
"If you add up a whole year’s worth of electric bill, that’s money they can spend on other necessities,” Cake continued.
The seven homes they’ve built are being earmarked for families who may not otherwise be able to afford them. A single person who earns $46,000 or less could qualify to live here.
"The demand is so strong, it doesn’t take long,” he said.
As soon as the homes were built, qualified applicants snatched them up. Cake says that shows the need for more quality, affordable housing in Richmond. His group is committed to seeing that happen.
"Set a standard for what affordable homeownership should be in the City of Richmond,” he said.
The ongoing repair services the group also offers include painting, cleaning overgrown yards and minor construction.
