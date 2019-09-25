‘DRIVERS please pay attention’: Vehicle narrowly misses fire truck on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire officials are grateful that no one was injured after a vehicle just missed hitting a fire truck.
Fire officials say Engine 5 had a “close call” on Tuesday night, after a vehicle almost crashed into the truck.
“The engine was positioned with its cones out when a passerby struck one of their cones dragging it for about a mile,” Lt. Jason Elmore said in a tweet.
He urged drivers to slow down and move over, reminding them that it’s the law.
The “Move Over” law went into effect July 1. If you see the flashing lights of police cars, fire trucks or tow trucks stopped on the side of a road and you don’t attempt to move over or slow down, you could face a $250 fine.
The law was changed during this year’s General Assembly session to also charge drivers with reckless driving.
In 2018, a Hanover firefighter, Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire engine from behind. Clark died at the scene.
The driver who killed Clark, Lester Labarge, 49, of California, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.