Deputies search for 2 missing teens

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers who were reported missing more than a week ago.
Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordan, both 15 years old, were reported runaways/missing by their families on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Deputies suspect that the two are together.
Deputies said Morris has a birthmark on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information on where they may be is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
