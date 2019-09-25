Best days of the week to grocery shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you grocery shop on Saturdays? Weekends are the most expensive time to go food shopping. We know this from actual data compiled through research from Ibotta, a shopping app that offers cash back deals.
It doesn’t matter what city or state you live in, weekends are the most expensive time to shop. So when should you go? And what deals will you find?
Well, Tuesday’s are ideal when buying wine. It can be 4% cheaper that day.
According to Ibotta’s research, Wednesday is the day to buy bread. It’s 2% cheaper.
And Fridays are the time shop for produce and ice cream. You’ll save about 1%.
And every percent helps when shopping for food. It’s a necessity, but a place we all often over spend. Which is why you also have to set a strict food budget and stick to it.
