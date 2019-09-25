2 arrested in hemp theft, other suspects wanted

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two Petersburg men were arrested and charged with stealing agricultural hemp in Greensville County, and three suspects in a different hemp theft are wanted.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Christopher Queen and Kwame Cooper were charged with grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding and possession of burglary tools after they were seen attempting to steal the hemp Sept. 24 and then led police on a chase.
The men crashed on Commonwealth Boulevard and fled on foot before being apprehended.
A few days prior to the arrest, the sheriff’s office said it had received several complaints of agricultural hemp theft by farmers in the area which led to four people being arrested.
The sheriff’s office said farmers saw three suspects in a field attempting to steal hemp plants Sept. 19. The owners of the farm confronted the suspects and told them the sheriff’s office had been called. The suspects then opened fire on the farmers and fled in a red or burgundy SUV.
The sheriff’s office said hemp plants contain a low concentration of THC, which will not deliver the same effect as it will in marijuana.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.
