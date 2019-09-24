15-year-old student will not face charges in gun hoax at Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The commonwealth’s attorney says a 15-year-old male student will not face charges after a gun hoax led to a lockdown on May 17 at Manchester High School.
Police said after the incident this past spring that the teen did not see a gun and did not hear any other students talking about a gun.
“While this report to schools and law enforcement was a hoax, the response and emotions it elicited were very real,” Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, chief of police, said at the time. "The result of our investigation should underscore the police department’s dogged commitment to hold accountable anyone who chooses to disrupt or threaten the safety of our community.”
On Sept. 24, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Miles said the “review of the evidence in this case led us to the unanimous conclusion that the accused juvenile is either entirely innocent or not demonstrably guilty.”
Miles said in a statement that as a parent of students in public schools he is “keenly aware of the emotional trauma an event like this can inflict on a school community. However, every prosecutor’s worst nightmare should be that he or she will convict an innocent person. It would have been wrong of us to bring this case to trial.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.