100 things you need to eat in Richmond
Parmesan Truffle Fries from 23rd & Main. (Source: WWBT)
By Danasia Pascal | September 24, 2019 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 5:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is without a doubt a foodie town with a forever growing list of great food options to choose from.

Our goal this year…eat more great food!

To help get us started we asked our friends and family members what their MUST-HAVE menu item from their FAVORITE restaurants are…and this yummy list was born.

We expanded our 50 things you NEED to eat in Richmond to 100…in no particular order:

This list should get you all through the rest of the year!

1. Bucket of TotsSticky Rice

2. Slice of PizzaChristians Pizza

3. Fancy Chicken BiscuitSaison Market

4. Maple Bacon DonutSugar shack

5. Parmesan Truffle Fries23rd & Main

6. Luther BurgerLuther Burger

7. She Crab SoupTarrant’s Cafe

8. Train Wreck BurritoDeep Run Roadhouse

9. Chopped Brisket SandwichMission BBQ

10. Fresh Fruit CakeShyndigz

11. Red Velvet WafflesLulu’s

12. Fried PicklesGalaxy Diner

13. Chicken & WafflesJR Crickets

14. Tres LechesKuba Kuba

15. Any TacoTaqueria Panchito

16. Son of a Beast SubChiocca’s

17. Mac N’ Cheese BurgerJack Browns Burger & Beer Joint

18. The “Dirty Recovery” SmoothieLift Coffee Shop & Cafe’

19. ChimichangasChicken Fiesta

20. RamenGrace Noodle

21. Pimento Cheese & Bacon BiscuitEarly Bird Biscuit

22. Banana Pudding Creme BruleeComfort

23. “Just Ask” GelatoGelati Celesti

24. Chicken CrepeLes Crepes

25. French Fry Sauce SamplerBurger Bach

26. Baked Spaghetti & Greek SaladJoe’s Inn

27. Brick Oven Salad PizzaFresca on Addison

28. Chicken SoupCarena’s Jamaican Grille

29. Coffee RollCountry Style Doughnuts

30. Savory BurgerSavory Grain

31. Any PieProper Pie Co.

32. Mac & CheeseNuVegan

33. Barvarian PretzelCapital Ale House

34. Deep Fried SpinachFirebirds Wood Fired Grill

35. Southern Pride BLTLunch.Supper!

36. Fried Chicken TacoSoul Taco

37. Fried Green Tomato BurgerKreggers at Hand

38. Catfish NuggetsMama Js

39. Sticky BallsSticky Rice

40. Corn Dog NuggetsCity Dogs

41. Brussels SproutsPizza and Beer of Richmond

42. Fried Green TomatoesLunch.Supper!

43. Hangover CureBurger Bach

44. Buffalo CauliflowerAsado

45. Jalapeno Mac & CheeseDeep Run Roadhouse

46. Arriba RamenWong Gonzalez

47. Sweet Potato RollHiro Sushi

48. French Dip SandwichKitchen 64

49. Vegetarian Pot PieGrandstaff and Stein

50. Crazy ShakeMabel’s Espresso Bakery Cafe’

51. Beef Brisket – ZZQ

52. Doughnuts – Mrs. Yoder’s

53. Reuben – Perly’s

54. Basil Chicken – Mekong

55. Chicken Smithfield – Dot’s Back Inn

56. Lamb Cheese-steak – Little Nickel

57. Baked Mac & Cheese Waffle – Capitol Waffle Shop

58. Soft Shell Crab – Mama Zu’s

59. Roast Turkey & Gravy of Stuffing Waffles – Metro Diner

60. Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding – Lunch & Supper

61. Shenanigans Burger – Eat 33!

62. Pancakes – Moore St. Café

63. Sailor Sandwich – NY Deli

64. French Onion Soup – CanCan

65. Scumdog – GWAR Bar

66. Apple Fritter – Country Style Donuts

67. Cubano Sandwich – Havana 59 West

68. Manuel Special Steak with side of spaghetti – The Robin Inn

69. All the cheeses and charcuterie – Brenner Pass

70. Shrimp & Grits – Postbellum

71. Asparagus Fries – Hogshead Café

72. Coconut Encrusted Tofu – My Noodle Bar

73. Gator Bites – Lady N’awlins

74. Oscar Salad – Lucys

75. Bologna Burger – Mom’s Burgers and Pop’s Dogs

76. BBQ Pork with Broken Rice – Vietnam Garden

77. Pineapple Coconut Cake – Mama J’s

78. Country Ham Biscuit with Mornay – McCormacks Big Whisky Grill

79. Salt Brined Chicken Wings – En Su Boca

80. Shishito Peppers – Citizens Burger Bar

81. Meatloaf – Comfort

82. Veal Chop – Franks Ristorante & Pizzeria

83. Shrimp and chorizo po-boy – 3 Monkeys

84. Chicken Fried Bacon – Hogshead Café

85. Butter Cake – Mosaic

86. Pork Benedict – Heritage

87. Sheet Pan Nachos – Little Nickel

88. Sweet Potato Tots – Station 2

89. BBQ Platter – Alamo BBQ

90. Malaysian Ramen – Foo Dog

91. Crispy Eggplant – The Hill Café

92. Shrimp Corn Chowder – Frank’s Ristorante

93. Buffalo Tofu Sandwich – 821 Café

94. Italian Sub – Bernie’s Sub

95. Rigatoni Rosa – Mama Cucina

96. Caprese Brushetta – Eccoti

97. Pimento Cheese Fries – Secret Sandwich Society

98. Fried Chicken – Lee’s Chicken

99. Bamboo Fish – Peter Changs

100. Cajun Fries – Mean Bird

