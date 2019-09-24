100 things you need to eat in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is without a doubt a foodie town with a forever growing list of great food options to choose from.
Our goal this year…eat more great food!
To help get us started we asked our friends and family members what their MUST-HAVE menu item from their FAVORITE restaurants are…and this yummy list was born.
We expanded our 50 things you NEED to eat in Richmond to 100…in no particular order:
This list should get you all through the rest of the year!
1. Bucket of Tots – Sticky Rice
2. Slice of Pizza – Christians Pizza
3. Fancy Chicken Biscuit – Saison Market
4. Maple Bacon Donut – Sugar shack
5. Parmesan Truffle Fries – 23rd & Main
6. Luther Burger – Luther Burger
7. She Crab Soup – Tarrant’s Cafe
8. Train Wreck Burrito – Deep Run Roadhouse
9. Chopped Brisket Sandwich – Mission BBQ
10. Fresh Fruit Cake – Shyndigz
11. Red Velvet Waffles – Lulu’s
12. Fried Pickles – Galaxy Diner
13. Chicken & Waffles – JR Crickets
14. Tres Leches – Kuba Kuba
15. Any Taco – Taqueria Panchito
16. Son of a Beast Sub – Chiocca’s
17. Mac N’ Cheese Burger – Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint
18. The “Dirty Recovery” Smoothie – Lift Coffee Shop & Cafe’
19. Chimichangas – Chicken Fiesta
20. Ramen – Grace Noodle
21. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Biscuit – Early Bird Biscuit
22. Banana Pudding Creme Brulee – Comfort
23. “Just Ask” Gelato – Gelati Celesti
24. Chicken Crepe – Les Crepes
25. French Fry Sauce Sampler – Burger Bach
26. Baked Spaghetti & Greek Salad – Joe’s Inn
27. Brick Oven Salad Pizza – Fresca on Addison
28. Chicken Soup – Carena’s Jamaican Grille
29. Coffee Roll – Country Style Doughnuts
30. Savory Burger – Savory Grain
31. Any Pie – Proper Pie Co.
32. Mac & Cheese – NuVegan
33. Barvarian Pretzel – Capital Ale House
34. Deep Fried Spinach – Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
35. Southern Pride BLT – Lunch.Supper!
36. Fried Chicken Taco – Soul Taco
37. Fried Green Tomato Burger – Kreggers at Hand
38. Catfish Nuggets – Mama Js
39. Sticky Balls – Sticky Rice
40. Corn Dog Nuggets – City Dogs
41. Brussels Sprouts – Pizza and Beer of Richmond
42. Fried Green Tomatoes – Lunch.Supper!
43. Hangover Cure – Burger Bach
44. Buffalo Cauliflower – Asado
45. Jalapeno Mac & Cheese – Deep Run Roadhouse
46. Arriba Ramen – Wong Gonzalez
47. Sweet Potato Roll – Hiro Sushi
48. French Dip Sandwich – Kitchen 64
49. Vegetarian Pot Pie – Grandstaff and Stein
50. Crazy Shake – Mabel’s Espresso Bakery Cafe’
51. Beef Brisket – ZZQ
52. Doughnuts – Mrs. Yoder’s
53. Reuben – Perly’s
54. Basil Chicken – Mekong
55. Chicken Smithfield – Dot’s Back Inn
56. Lamb Cheese-steak – Little Nickel
57. Baked Mac & Cheese Waffle – Capitol Waffle Shop
58. Soft Shell Crab – Mama Zu’s
59. Roast Turkey & Gravy of Stuffing Waffles – Metro Diner
60. Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding – Lunch & Supper
61. Shenanigans Burger – Eat 33!
62. Pancakes – Moore St. Café
63. Sailor Sandwich – NY Deli
64. French Onion Soup – CanCan
65. Scumdog – GWAR Bar
66. Apple Fritter – Country Style Donuts
67. Cubano Sandwich – Havana 59 West
68. Manuel Special Steak with side of spaghetti – The Robin Inn
69. All the cheeses and charcuterie – Brenner Pass
70. Shrimp & Grits – Postbellum
71. Asparagus Fries – Hogshead Café
72. Coconut Encrusted Tofu – My Noodle Bar
73. Gator Bites – Lady N’awlins
74. Oscar Salad – Lucys
75. Bologna Burger – Mom’s Burgers and Pop’s Dogs
76. BBQ Pork with Broken Rice – Vietnam Garden
77. Pineapple Coconut Cake – Mama J’s
78. Country Ham Biscuit with Mornay – McCormacks Big Whisky Grill
79. Salt Brined Chicken Wings – En Su Boca
80. Shishito Peppers – Citizens Burger Bar
81. Meatloaf – Comfort
82. Veal Chop – Franks Ristorante & Pizzeria
83. Shrimp and chorizo po-boy – 3 Monkeys
84. Chicken Fried Bacon – Hogshead Café
85. Butter Cake – Mosaic
86. Pork Benedict – Heritage
87. Sheet Pan Nachos – Little Nickel
88. Sweet Potato Tots – Station 2
89. BBQ Platter – Alamo BBQ
90. Malaysian Ramen – Foo Dog
91. Crispy Eggplant – The Hill Café
92. Shrimp Corn Chowder – Frank’s Ristorante
93. Buffalo Tofu Sandwich – 821 Café
94. Italian Sub – Bernie’s Sub
95. Rigatoni Rosa – Mama Cucina
96. Caprese Brushetta – Eccoti
97. Pimento Cheese Fries – Secret Sandwich Society
98. Fried Chicken – Lee’s Chicken
99. Bamboo Fish – Peter Changs
100. Cajun Fries – Mean Bird
