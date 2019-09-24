SPCA waives pet adoption fees through Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From now until Sept. 28, all pet adoptions fees at Richmond SPCA will be waived.
The special event is in honor of CEO Robin Starr’s retirement.
Starr has been with Richmond SPCA for 22 years.
A sponsorship will cover all approved adoptions, but Richmond SPCA reminds adopter that dogs must go home with a collar and leash and cats must be in an approved carrier, which can either be brought to the shelter or purchased in the Richmond SPCA gift shop.
Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road. It’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
