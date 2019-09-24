Singers born in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has got some talent!
Check out all of these local singers from Virginia:
Birthplace: Richmond
Songs: “How Does It Feel,” “Really Love,” “Lady,” “Brown Sugar”
Quick Fact: He won a Grammy in 2000 for best male R&B Vocal.
Birthplace: Portsmouth
Songs: “Work it,” “1, 2 Step,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Lose Control
Quick Fact: She is considered the top female hip-hop artist of all time.
Birthplace: Mechanicsville
Songs: “Addictions,” “Night Shift,” ” I Don’t Want to Be Funny Anymore”
Quick Fact: The Rolling Stone named her on the “10 New Artists You Need to Know in 2016.”
Birthplace: Galax
Songs: “Go On Lovin’,” “If I Could Make You My Own,” “Fine Fine Fine”
Quick Fact: Her self-titled album was named by the Rolling Stone’s “Most Anticipated Country Albums of 2016.”
Birthplace: Warrenton
Songs: “This Is A Protest Song,” “I Wanna Be Evil,” “Colorado River Song”
Quick Fact: The Penguin Guide to Jazz awarded her second album, “Vertigo,” a coronet ranking.
Birthplace: Fairfax
Songs: “I just need U.,” “Everything,” “Speak Life”
Quick Fact: He received a Grammy in 2009 for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.
Birthplace: Norfolk
Songs: “Apologize,” “The Way I Are,” “Give It To Me”
Quick Fact: Forbes says he’s one of the highest paid recording musicians.
Birthplace: Mechanicsville
Songs: “I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up,” “Lucky”
Quick Fact: He has won two Grammy Awards out of the four times he was nominated.
Birthplace: Virginia Beach
Songs: “Happy,” “Sangria Wine,” “Freedom”
Quick Fact: He was a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Birthplace: Petersburg
Songs: “Say Ah,” “Bottoms Up,” “Na Na”
Quick Fact: He was raised as a military “brat.”
Birthplace: Arlington County
Songs: “Daddy’s Gone,” “Piano Fire,” “Sick of Goodbyes”
Quick Fact: Linkous worked on Sparklehorse’s albums “Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot” and “Good Morning Spider” in his farm studio in Bremo Bluff.
Birthplace: McClure
Songs: “Man of Constant Sorrow,” “O Death,” “Daddy’s Wildwood Flower”
Quick Fact: The success of the movie, “O Brother Where Art Thou” is credited to the music by Dr. Ralph Stanley and his brother Carter Stanley.
Birthplace: Virginia Beach
Songs: “Cool Out,” “Rock & Roll Is Cold,” “Feeling Good Is Good Enough”
Quick Fact: He is the founder of Spacebomb Records.
Birthplace: Fredericksburg
Songs: “Best Feeling,” “Freeker By The Speaker,” “Doobie in my Pocket”
Quick Fact: Williams hosts his own radio show Wally Cleaver’s in Fredericksburg.
Birthplace: Tappahannock
Songs: “Look at Me Now,” “With You,” “Forever”
Quick Fact: His debut album ranked number two on the Billboard 200 and sold 155,000 copies in the first week.
Birthplace: Meherrin
Songs: “Yesterday When I Was Young,” “Come Live With Me,” “Somewhere Between Love and Tomorrow”
Quick Fact: He is best known for hosting “Hee Haw.”
Birthplace: Winchester
Songs: “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” “I Fall To Pieces”
Quick Fact: She died in a plane crash on Mar. 5, 1963, in Camden, Tennessee.
Birthplace: Ft. Monroe
Songs: “Copperhead Road,” “The Galway Girl,” “The Devil’s Right Hand”
Quick Fact: His father was stationed at Fort Monroe where he was an air traffic controller.
Birthplace: Danville
Songs: “Somebody Lied,” “Life Turned Her That Way,” “Don’t We All Have the Right”
Quick Fact: He wrote a number of children’s books.
