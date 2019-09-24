Richmond students surprised with full-ride scholarships to Virginia Union University

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday morning, Virginia Union University and Richmond Public Schools surprised 10 Huguenot High School students with full academic scholarships!
“We won, we won,” said 9th-grade recipient, Demarc Oliver. “When I walked up to the thing and it said VUU, I was like we filled out this thing last year and he [RPS Superintendent Jason Kamrus] said scholarship, I was like I won.”
“I don’t know how to describe it but it’s a good opportunity,” said 9th-grade recipient, Asia Dudley.
These students are the start of a total of 50 students being announced and awarded for the VUU scholars’ program.
A new education partnership that was established between RPS and VUU in November of 2018.
“This is a program that we launched in partnership with Union last year to give 50 eighth-graders from last year an opportunity to go to Union for free - absolutely free,” said RPS Superintendent, Jason Kamras. “Knowing as a 9th grader that you have your college paid for is absolutely thrilling.”
The cost of college holds many people back from attending, so it is something VUU is looking change.
“We saw a need and wanted to step up,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate and Internal Affairs at VUU, Maurice Campbell. “Letting the students know at a young age that anything is possible, stick to it, and God will make a way.”
A step that Campbell says starts by in investing in a student’s future.
“It’s making sure these students matriculate and have the support they need whether it’s emotional, mental or just hitting the books,” said Campbell.
As Kamras handed out the award letters, he says he couldn’t help but smile as these students’ financial burden is lifted.
“To have something in your hand today to say it’s all taken care of is life-changing,” Kamras.
“It’s just exciting that I get to go to college for free and I don’t have to worry about paying off student loans,” said Dudley.
“My mom is going to be crazy. I swear when we get home, it’s over," said Oliver.
On Oct. 5, VUU will be hosting an event for all 50 scholarship recipients.
