RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2019 Richmond Fold Festival kicks off on Brown’s Island October 11-13.
Last year this festival attracted more than 220,000 people to downtown Richmond’s riverfront to celebrate the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance traditional crafts, storytelling and food.
The Richmond Folk Festival has become one of Virginia’s largest and most-loved events of the year and has been voted as the best musical festival in Richmond several years running. The 2019 Festival will bring a new and similarly amazing list of performers, artists and exhibitors.
CLICK HERE to check out the 2019 Richmond Fold Festival line up!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.