Police investigating inmate death at Va. adult detention center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ)- The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an inmate death that occurred earlier today at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on September 24 at 7:14 a.m. The man was identified as 24-year-old Kevin Tyler Caldwell of Lynchburg.
Blue Ridge Regional Jail personnel performed CPR until Lynchburg Fire Department medics and Lynchburg Police Department officers arrived.
Caldwell was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the LPD asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.
The LPD said it will release any additional information once it is available.
