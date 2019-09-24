News to Know for Sept. 24: Family escapes fire; speed limits could change; still no rain

News to Know for Sept. 24, 2019
By David Hylton | September 24, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines to kick off your Tuesday:

Chesterfield fire

A family is safe and being helped by the Red Cross after a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the 5500 block of Winterleaf Drive at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home. One cat died in the blaze.

Family displaced, cat dies in Chesterfield house fire

No rain in sight

Fall is here, but the weather isn’t cooperating. While it’ll be a bit cooler on Tuesday, heat and humidity will come roaring back later this week.

Pleasant through Wednesday

Download the NBC12 Weather app to see your best chances of rain this coming weekend.

Va. Beach shooting report

Police are getting ready to release the findings of their investigation into the May 31 mass shooting that killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

The findings are expected to be released Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.

The presentation will include more details about the shooter and his work history, as well as what police have determined happened that day.

Virginia Beach police to release report on mass shooting

Lower speed limits?

Richmond City Council voted Monday night to move forward with a study to determine if lowering the speed limit would be a good idea.

Councilman Mike Jones is proposing reducing the speed limit on all city streets, with an exception to Chippenham Parkway, to 35 miles per hour.

Students displaced by Dorian arrive in Va.

Nearly four dozen college students displaced from the Bahamas landed at Richmond’s airport on Monday night.

Hampton University is helping them get back on their feet following Hurricane Dorian.

“Knowing 70,000 people are homeless (and) over 12,000 homes have been damaged is absolutely unnerving,” Pastor Jamal Bryant said.

College students displaced by Hurricane Dorian to attend Hampton University

Rumblings of impeachment

Seven Democratic freshmen lawmakers who served in the military and national security say that if President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate rival Joe Biden for political benefit, it’s impeachable.

The seven centrist Democrats - including Abigail Spanberger of Virginia - said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they “do not arrive at this conclusion lightly.”

Trump implies he discussed Biden in call with Ukraine president

It’s baaaaack!

Season 2 of “How We Got Here” - a look at Virginia’s unique history - is coming soon!

Take a listen at what’s in store:

Final thought

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll still get run over if you just sit there.” – Will Rogers

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.