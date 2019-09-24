McAuliffe: D.C. police ‘right on it’ after SUV stolen

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says his car was stolen Monday in Washington, D.C.
“Went in for lunch … came out and car was stolen,” McAuliffe wrote on Twitter.
The Washington Post says McAuliffe was on his way to a party connected to his new book, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism.”
Spokesman Jake Rubenstein told the Post that the only thing that upset McAuliffe was that whoever took the car “didn’t think to grab a few copies” of the book.
NBC Washington says a report from D.C. police said McAuliffe, who lives in Northern Virginia, had parked a Ford Explorer about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street NW. When he returned about an hour later, the vehicle was gone.
McAuliffe said on Twitter that police were “right on it,” and the vehicle was “recovered immediately.”
There’s currently no information on who took the SUV.
