Man killed in shooting in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.
Police responded to Central Park Townhomes just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Denton Circle.
Deontay Brown, 34, of Spotsylvania, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.
