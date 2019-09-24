Man charged with stealing vehicle, jewelry, brownies in multiple burglaries

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Stafford in connection with a stolen vehicle and multiple home burglaries.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Madison Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 20. A resident said they returned home to find the door to the home ajar and several items missing, including computers, an iPad, exercise equipment and a coffee maker.
Just before 9 p.m., a different deputy responded to the same home after the victim found some of the stolen items in the back yard of a nearby home.
A man was seen unloading some items in front of the home and the deputy recognized him as a suspect in a theft from Wawa on Butler Road earlier in the day.
The man was identified as William Pitts, 35, of Fredericksburg and the deputy took him into custody for public intoxication after noticing he was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.
Pitts was also wanted out of Fredericksburg on a drug warrant.
A search uncovered numerous jewelry items and a controlled substances on Pitts. The cigarettes that were stolen from Wawa were found on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle.
Deputies contacted the vehicle’s registered owner and learned that it, too, was stolen, and Pitts had the keys to the vehicle owner’s moped on him. The owner said the vehicle is normally parked at a home on Cumberland Road. Deputies searched that home and found signs of forced entry and several items were reported stolen, including an iPad, jewelry, a tool box and a package of brownies.
Pitts was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, driving with a revoked license, possession of controlled substances and dispensing drugs in violation of drug act.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.