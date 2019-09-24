10 historical military service members born in Virginia

10 historical military service members born in Virginia. (Source: Wikipedia)
By Hannah Smith | September 24, 2019 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 5:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Though there are many more, these are just a few men, who were born in Virginia, that made their mark in history starting with the Civil War.

J.E.B Stuart

Born: Patrick County, Virginia in 1833

Service Time: Civil War

Known For: Major General of Confederate Cavalry under General Robert E. Lee. Portrayed in several films, including Gettysburg and Gods and Generals.

Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson

Born: Clarksburg, Virginia (now West Virginia) in 1824

Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War

Known For: Lieutenant General in the Confederate Army under General Robert E. Lee. Portrayed in several films, including Gods and Generals.

George Henry Thomas

Born: Newsoms, Virginia in 1816

Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War

Known For: Major General in the Union Army alongside Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman.

William Harvey Carney

Born: Norfolk, Virginia in 1840

Service Time: Civil War

Known For: Medal of Honor Recipient at the Battle of Fort Wagner with the famed 54th Massachusetts, featured in the movie, Glory.

Robert E. Lee

Born: Stratford, Virginia in 1807

Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War

Known For: Commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War. Portrayed in several films, including Gettysburg and Gods and Generals.

Lewis Burwell “Chesty” Puller

Born: West Point, Virginia in 1898

Service Time: Banana Wars, WWII and Korea

Known For: Lt. General and most decorated Marine. He is also portrayed in HBO’s miniseries, The Pacific.

Darrell C. "Shifty" Powers

Born: Clinchco, Virginia in 1923

Service Time: WWII

Known For: His marksmanship and his observation skills, both were a testament to his upbringing in rural Virginia. He is also portrayed in HBO’s miniseries, Band of Brothers.

Desmond Doss

Born: Lynchburg, Virginia in 1919

Service Time: WWII

Known For: A conscientious objector during the war, he never carried a rifle or killed an enemy soldier. He rescued dozens of injured men from Hacksaw Ridge, which was portrayed in an Oscar-winning film. He was awarded the Bronze Star twice and Medal of Honor.

Samuel Lee Gravely, Jr.

Born: Richmond, Virginia in 1922

Service Time: WWII, Korea, Vietnam

Known For: He was the first African American in the U.S. Navy to serve aboard a fighting ship as an officer, the first to command a Navy ship, the first fleet commander and the first to become a flag officer, retiring as a vice admiral.

William P. Upshur

Born: Richmond, Virginia in 1881

Service Time: WWI, WWII

Known For: Marine Corps Medal of Honor Recipient for his actions during the Haitian Campaign.

