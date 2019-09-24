10 historical military service members born in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Though there are many more, these are just a few men, who were born in Virginia, that made their mark in history starting with the Civil War.
Born: Patrick County, Virginia in 1833
Service Time: Civil War
Known For: Major General of Confederate Cavalry under General Robert E. Lee. Portrayed in several films, including Gettysburg and Gods and Generals.
Born: Clarksburg, Virginia (now West Virginia) in 1824
Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War
Known For: Lieutenant General in the Confederate Army under General Robert E. Lee. Portrayed in several films, including Gods and Generals.
Born: Newsoms, Virginia in 1816
Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War
Known For: Major General in the Union Army alongside Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman.
Born: Norfolk, Virginia in 1840
Service Time: Civil War
Known For: Medal of Honor Recipient at the Battle of Fort Wagner with the famed 54th Massachusetts, featured in the movie, Glory.
Born: Stratford, Virginia in 1807
Service Time: Mexican-American War, Civil War
Known For: Commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War. Portrayed in several films, including Gettysburg and Gods and Generals.
Born: West Point, Virginia in 1898
Service Time: Banana Wars, WWII and Korea
Known For: Lt. General and most decorated Marine. He is also portrayed in HBO’s miniseries, The Pacific.
Born: Clinchco, Virginia in 1923
Service Time: WWII
Known For: His marksmanship and his observation skills, both were a testament to his upbringing in rural Virginia. He is also portrayed in HBO’s miniseries, Band of Brothers.
Born: Lynchburg, Virginia in 1919
Service Time: WWII
Known For: A conscientious objector during the war, he never carried a rifle or killed an enemy soldier. He rescued dozens of injured men from Hacksaw Ridge, which was portrayed in an Oscar-winning film. He was awarded the Bronze Star twice and Medal of Honor.
Born: Richmond, Virginia in 1922
Service Time: WWII, Korea, Vietnam
Known For: He was the first African American in the U.S. Navy to serve aboard a fighting ship as an officer, the first to command a Navy ship, the first fleet commander and the first to become a flag officer, retiring as a vice admiral.
Born: Richmond, Virginia in 1881
Service Time: WWI, WWII
Known For: Marine Corps Medal of Honor Recipient for his actions during the Haitian Campaign.
