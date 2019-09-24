Henrico motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greene County on Sunday.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 11:31 p.m. when a motorcycle that was traveling north on Seminole Trail (Route 29) ran off the road, causing its operator to be ejected into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by a Toyota Solara.
Daniel M. Kampe, 30, of Henrico, died at the scene.
The driver of the Solara stopped at a Sheetz on Route 29 at Route 607 in Ruckersville and then continued driving north on Route 29. She turned herself in Tuesday and police have taken custody of the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
