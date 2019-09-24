Forecast: Pleasant through Wednesday; heat and humidity roaring back Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and comfortable for the next few days, but heat builds toward the weekend with a low chance for rain.
MONDAY EVENING: Very warm with increasing clouds late.
TUESDAY: VERY Slight chance for a pre-dawn sprinkle or shower. Mostly sunny and turning a bit cooler later in day with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Pop up storms possible. Our best chance all week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
