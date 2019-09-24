Forecast: Pleasant through Wednesday; heat and humidity roaring back Thursday

Pleasant through Wednesday
September 24, 2019 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 4:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and comfortable for the next few days, but heat builds toward the weekend with a low chance for rain.

MONDAY EVENING: Very warm with increasing clouds late.

TUESDAY: VERY Slight chance for a pre-dawn sprinkle or shower. Mostly sunny and turning a bit cooler later in day with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Pop up storms possible. Our best chance all week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.