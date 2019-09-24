Family displaced, cat dies in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A family is safe and being helped by the Red Cross after a house fire in Chesterfield.
Crews were called to the 5500 block of Winterleaf Drive at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home. Two adults and five cats were inside the home. One cat died.
Flames were brought under control around 1:17 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Crews on scene tell us heat from the fire melted part of the siding at a nearby home.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.