Dry, hot weather raises wildfire concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry (VADOF) say current conditions are prime for wildfires despite the start of the fall wildfire season three weeks away.
From Oct. 15 through Nov. 30, the department typically sees a dry environment which is subject to the start of wildfires.
“That’s when the air starts to get really dry,” NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden said. “You have all the leaves that have fallen on the ground, and all of that is flammable. It’s also windy in autumn, so the combination of dry fuel, that’s what it’s called, dry air and windy conditions can make wildfires spread.”
However, 2019 looks to be a bit different from previous years.
“It has been really hot, really dry,” Freiden said. “The drought is building. You see grass turning into shredded wheat basically. Trees are dropping their leaves a little early. I think there’s probably some big concern this could be a bad fall fire season.”
Crews with VADOF have already battled several wildfires, including a brush fire along Route 288 in the area of Route 10 in August.
“It’s kind of spreading across the state in general,” Fire Program Specialist with VADOF Heather Tuck said. “I know that there are some areas within Southwestern Virginia that have put up burn bans for their counties. I think right now we already have 11 counties that have burn bans in place.”
Those counties include Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Smyth, Washington, Montgomery, Franklin, Patrick and Pittsylvania.
While leaf burning is common in rural areas, the forestry department said the concern for wildfires can spark anywhere.
“Any start of a wildfire could be due to any kind of fire you have,” Tuck said. “It could be due to mechanical issues, equipment that you’re operating, as well as camp fires.”
In July, a wrecker hauling two vehicles caught fire in July on I-295 in Hanover sparking a brush fire.
Fires can also be easily sparked by tossing a lit cigarette out the window. Simply put, watch what you're doing during this unusually dry time.
"When it's hotter and drier than average in August and September you get to drought quickly because it's a hot time of year,” Freiden said. “So, the sun is going to work on the soil and it's drying everything out quickly."
VADOF suggests the following precautions before igniting a fire:
- clearing the burn spot and surrounding area down to mineral soil;
- keeping the burn pile small;
- having tools like a shovel or a rake on hand;
- ensuring a charged water hose or other water source is at the ready;
- having a working cell phone with you so that you can call 911 as soon as the fire escapes your control, and remaining with the fire until it’s completely out.
- You must also check the weather conditions in your area before you start to burn. If it’s been several days since it’s rained, humidity levels are low and the winds are higher than 10 miles per hour, wait until conditions improve; otherwise, it’s quite likely your fire will become a wildfire.
According to VADOF, 96% of most wildfires in Virginia are caused by human activity.
